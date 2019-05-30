SC governor suspends newly sworn-in mayor of Dillon; city council elects mayor pro-tem

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Wednesday suspending the city of Dillon’s embattled mayor-elect.
The swearing-in ceremony for Corey Jackson was set to take place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday ahead of the regularly-scheduled council meeting, city manager Glen Wagner said.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Wagner said he received a signed and certified oath from Jackson, who will not attend the swearing-in ceremony.
“Gov. McMaster suspended Corey upon Corey taking office, which prompted Corey to have a private, rather than public, swearing-in ceremony. The governor’s suspension is standard procedure for elected officials facing criminal charges. Corey maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” attorney Rose Mary Parham said in a statement.
Last week, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23.
“He has no authority. He can’t sit in any meetings. He can’t be a part of anything with the city," Wagner said.
With a suspended mayor and no mayor pro-tem, council members unanimously voted for Phil Wallace to serve as mayor pro-tem. He has been on Dillon City Council for 10 years.
Wallace said city meetings and business will go on as usual while Jackson deals with his criminal case.
“Citizens should not be concerned. We’re in a good place. Financially, we’re sound. All the services are on point,” Wallace said. "I’m generally concerned about the future of Dillon and we’re just going to move forward. I don’t see any big changes.
In April, Jackson won a runoff election to succeed Dillon Mayor Todd Davis, who has led the city for more than 15 years.
Jackson’s suspension will remain in effect until he is formally acquitted or convicted.
