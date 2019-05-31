Summer feeding programs across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many children, school meals are the only complete and nutritious meals they eat, and in the summer, they go without. Additionally, summer months mean increased activity and in turn bodies need increased nutrition. Many local school districts and organizations are stepping up to help fill in that meal gap this summer.
The Muscogee County School District will host its annual Free Feeding Program this Summer.
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The program will run from June 3rd to July 11th, Monday through Thursday only. All sites will be closed on Thursday, July 4th.
The following sites will participate in this program:
- Arnold Middle School
- Baker Middle School
- Brewer Elementary School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Dimon Elementary School
- East Columbus Magnet Academy
- Fort Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Hardaway High School
- Jordan High School
- Key Elementary School
- Lonnie Jackson Academy
- MLK, Jr. Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- South Columbus Elementary School
- Spencer High School
- St. Mary’s Road Elementary School
- Wesley Heights Elementary School
The free program is only available for all children 18 years and younger. However, adults may purchase meals at the following rate:
- Breakfast - $1.50
- MCSD Employee Lunch - $3.75
- Other Adult Lunch - $4.50
Free meals are also available this summer for children (ages 18 and under) in Harris County.
From May 28th to July 26th, meals will be available at no cost each weekday, except for the week of July 1st. The food is being provided at Park Elementary in Hamilton.
The County will be serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to Noon. The only requirement is that each child provide a legal first and last name.
For more information, visit the Harris County School District Website.
For more meal programs in our area, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services website or check their listings on the map below:
