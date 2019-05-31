Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old last seen with biological mother

11-year-old Carson Cooper (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | May 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 4:54 PM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Deputies in Troup County are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen with his biological mother.

11-year-old Carson Arnall Cooper was last seen on May 30 at approximately 5:00 p.m. with his mother in the 5000 block of Roanoke Rd.

Carson’s mother was supposed to bring him to his father, but did not. She has not been heard from since.

She is possibly driving a silver Mitsubishi Montero in the Troup County or Lanett area.

Silver Mitsubishi Montero suspect and child could be traveling in (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they have no reason at this time to believe Carson is in any danger.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.

