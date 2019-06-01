Auburn man dies in three-vehicle crash Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash this morning has claimed the life of an Auburn man.
Authorities say the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 near mile marker 15, approximately four miles north of Montgomery.
Authorities say 29-year-old Akiethain Jamal Dennison was killed when the 2005 Mercury Marquis he was driving collided with a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria. A tractor-trailer was also involved in the collision.
Dennison, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the Ford and tractor-trailer were also injured.
