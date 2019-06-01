Body found in freezer of Columbus Piggly Wiggly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are currently investigating after a dead body was found at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Woodruff Farm Road.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms one human body was found in a freezer at the grocery store this morning.
It is not yet clear if foul play is suspected.
The identity of the body is being withheld while officials work to contact next of kin.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
