Columbus 5-year-old dies after drowning at Veterans Pkwy. apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local child has passed away following a tragic downing earlier this week in Columbus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 5-year-old Makenzie Evans was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. today at Eglestons Childrens Hospital in Atlanta.
Authorities say Evans drowned Tuesday while swimming at an apartment complex on Veteran’s Parkway.
Evans was taken by Columbus EMS to to Piedmont Regional Medical Center and placed on life supporting services. The next day she was taken to Eglestons where she remained on life supportive services until this afternoon.
Evans’ family was with her in Atlanta when she passed away earlier today.
