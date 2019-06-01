CPD respond to possible shooting on Whittlesey Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are currently on the scene of a possible shooting on Whittlesey Boulevard.
Police first responded to calls of shots fired near the Candlewood Suites on Whittlesey Blvd. at around 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Witnesses say Police then pursued a potential suspect or witness to Veterans Pkwy. and Northlake Pkwy. where they reportedly rolled their vehicle.
Witnesses at the scene of the crash say the vehicle that was being pursued by Police stuck another before flipping to the shoulder of the road.
As of right now, traffic on Veterans Pkwy. is being let through although Police are asking citizens to avoid both areas is possible.
There is not yet any word on related injuries or arrests.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
