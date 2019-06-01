Phenix City man killed in major vehicle accident on Hwy 185 near Smith Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol confirms that one person has been killed and another has been injured in a major vehicle accident northeast of Columbus this afternoon.
Authorities say the three-vehicle accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Highway 185 near Smith Road.
Muscogee County Corner Buddy Bryan reports that the man killed was a 54-year-old Phenix City resident.
Local Fire and EMS units are also on the scene of the wreck. Another individual has reportedly been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic is backed up nearby and a portion of the northbound lane has been closed at this time. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.