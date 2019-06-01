Hot and dry conditions look to continue across the Valley over the weekend, with highs in the 90s and just some puffy clouds in the afternoon hours. Hurricane Season starts today, and right on cue the National Hurricane Center has declared tropical invest 91L in the Bay of Campeche. Overall conditions are favorable for slow development of this feature over the weekend, with the main inhibitor being close proximity to land. Moisture associated with this disturbance could increase rain chances the valley later next week.