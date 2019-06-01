Military members help to build medical and dental clinic in Talbotton

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A community in West Georgia is getting a boost from the military.
On Friday, soldIers took over as the construction team and helped build the new Valley Healthcare Medical and Dental Clinic in Talbotton. The clinic has been paid for through a grant from the Defense Department’s Innovative Readiness Training. City leaders said this will make medical and dental services available to people who live in Talbotton and Talbot County.
The military-based program is designed to help communities in need.
"I’m just thankful for the men and women who have come from Kansas, from Warner Robins, from Pittsburgh, from all around the country to come here to train and to help this community,” said Sarah Lang, CEO of the Department of defense Innovative Readiness.
While distressed communities get help with things like infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, veterinary care, and even cybersecurity, the program also gives service members unique training for future deployments.
