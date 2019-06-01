New Columbus museum exhibit bringing the community together through art

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An exhibit at the Columbus Museum is allowing some community members to have their stories captured.
On Friday, the Making Conversation with Warren Williams project welcomed a new artist who will create a sculpture that will be housed at Warren Williams.
Artist Dee Morrison met with residents who have participated in the project for over a year. The Making Conversation with Warren Williams project shares stories, images, and other objects from people who have lived in Columbus over the years.
"Everybody has a story to tell and so a lot of times, there are people in neighborhoods and just stories that we don't know anything about,” said Sherricka Day, community engagement consultant. “But it adds value to our community, it helps people feel appreciated, and so through this project we were able to capture this story. So now the residents here can go back generations from now and listen to this story.
The Making Conversation exhibit will be on display until Sunday, June 2.
