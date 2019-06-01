New employment resource center opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new resource center is open in Columbus to help residents can get a job, regardless of their past.
Second Chance Transition Corp focuses on job training, job placement, and tutoring. The grand opening of the center’s new location was held Friday.
Second Chance Transition Corp is already fully staffed and ready to help people move past their criminal records and get back into the workforce.
"There are so many people in our community that don’t know the different ways that you can obtain a job or how to keep a job,” said Alana Daniels, vice president of Second Chance Transition Corp. “They don’t have the resources to get the job, so we do how to build a resume and soft skills, what do you need to know to be able to keep your job, and not just work a job but build a career.”
On July 1, the center will officially kick off its job training placemen program. Most of the services are free, but some services you do have to qualify for.
Second Chance Transition Corpcan be reached at 706-940-0264.
