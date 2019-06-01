Ugandan mayor visits Columbus during week-long tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Jinja Uganda visited Columbus Friday to meet with city leaders and a local chapter of the NAACP.
The visit was part of a week-long trip for Majid Batambuze. It’s led by an organization called the Sole of My Footprint, which takes trips to Uganda to provide resources. Friday’s conversation was about economic impact the organization is providing to Jinja Uganda.
They also spoke on the collaboration between other Columbus organizations in hopes of making a difference in the NAACP and Urban League.
