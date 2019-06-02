Columbus Fraternity awards 10K in scholarships to local teens

With this year’s presentation, Lambda Iota has awarded almost $600,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors over the past 2 decades.



“Scholarship is one of our cardinal principles”, said Brother Melvin Matthews, chair of the scholarship committee. “We are obligated to promote scholarship amongst the brotherhood and throughout the community.”



The main source of funds for Lambda Iota’s scholarship awards is the annual Robert L. Anderson Purple & Gold Golf Classic. This year’s event will be the chapter’s 40th.