Columbus Fraternity awards 10K in scholarships to local teens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local organization is giving back in a major way this weekend. On Saturday, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Lambda Iota Chapter awarded more than $10,000 in college scholarships to several graduating seniors.
With this year’s presentation, Lambda Iota has awarded almost $600,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors over the past 2 decades.
“Scholarship is one of our cardinal principles”, said Brother Melvin Matthews, chair of the scholarship committee. “We are obligated to promote scholarship amongst the brotherhood and throughout the community.”
The main source of funds for Lambda Iota’s scholarship awards is the annual Robert L. Anderson Purple & Gold Golf Classic. This year’s event will be the chapter’s 40th.
The 2019 Robert L. Anderson Purple & Gold Golf Classic will be held on June 29th and 30th at the Bull Creek Golf Course. Those interested in playing in this year’s tournament can visit https://liques.clubexpress.com.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.