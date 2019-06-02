Columbus Fraternity hosts fashion, talent show for local kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend, kids across the Fountain City got the chance to strut the cat-walk in their very own community fashion show.
The Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity Incorporated hosted their “Summer Fun” Kid’s Fashion Show at St. Luke Ministry Center on Saturday.
The fashion show was open to all kids ages 2-17 and featured categories such as summer, winter, formal and freestyle.
This was the first time the Fraternity has held the event for the community and it brought in around 25 teenagers to model their own outfits, sing, and rap or dance.
Organizers say the event is just another way they hope to promote “Esprit de Corps” within our community. “Esprit de Corps” is defined as a feeling of pride, fellowship, and common loyalty shared by the members of a particular group.
