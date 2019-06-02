Family and friends gather to remember Columbus man killed at grocery store last June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered at Decatur Court on Saturday night to remember a Columbus man who was shot and killed one year ago. Loved ones lit candles to remember the life and legacy of 30-year-old Rufus Mabry.
Mabry was shot and killed at the MLK Grocery Store last June.
The family said they are coming together not only to share in his memory but also to continue to seek justice by working to put whoever is responsible for the shooting behind bars.
“Just knowing that the person out there who did it haven't had justice served, it's a lot to handle. You know, to know that someone took a life and still walking around,” said Shondrea Reese, Mabry’s cousin.
Reese said they have not been made aware of any arrests in this case, but they’re still hoping to get answers. She asks anyone who knows anything about the shooting to please call Columbus Police.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.