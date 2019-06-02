“Guns down, water guns up” movement continues to soak Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new movement to put an end to violence made it’s way to Columbus Saturday afternoon. People are using water guns to make a statement through the “Guns down, water guns up” movement.
The idea behind the movement is to use water guns as a fun alternative for violence. Saturday afternoon’s water gun war included water guns and even surprise water balloon attacks.
15-year-old Maranette Graham says she loves seeing the number of people joining in on the Columbus water gun war.
"I’m here to support that because I’m tired of people dying and all of that and it’s sad to watch it because my friend, her mom just died because of her dad,” Graham said.
A local rapper helped organize the water gun war in Columbus after seeing an Atlanta rapper’s successful efforts with the idea.
“I honestly didn’t think it was going to get anywhere near this big, anywhere near this big. It’s outstanding. I like what the city is doing right now,” said Columbus rapper, Risktaker Red.
Saturday afternoon’s water gun war started outside of Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th street. The group traveled to a few other locations throughout the afternoon.
This is just one of many water gun wars that will be happening throughout the summer.
