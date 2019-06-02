Major Interstate 85 resurfacing project to start in Harris, Troup Counties

HARRIS COUNTY (WTVM) - Heads up drivers, a major road construction project is set to begin this week in Harris and Troup Counties. Crews will begin completely resurfacing a section of Interstate 85 starting on Monday, June 3rd.
Workers will mill and remove the current roadway surface and then lay new asphalt on a 13-mile stretch of Interstate 85 extending from the Georgia/Alabama state line in Harris County to the Georgia 219 interchange in Troup County.
On Monday, crews will initiate a lane closure on Interstate 85 northbound, starting at the Georgia 18/West Point (exit 2) interchange and extending for two miles. The workers will first repave the interstate’s shoulders and the lane closure will move northward with the paving progress.
Initially, the work will be done in shifts from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. However, when the crews proceed to milling and repaving the actual road lanes, the work will be done continually as the crews move up and down the 13-mile stretch of interstate, 24 hours a day until complete.
Georgia DOT will alert the media and driving public if the shifts change, and also when the work will be moved to the southbound lanes. The entire project is expected to be completed in November, 2019.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zones.
