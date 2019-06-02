Much Needed Rain Coming...

Hot and dry conditions look to continue across the Valley for Sunday, with highs in the 90s and just some puffy clouds in the afternoon hours. A stray storm can’t be ruled out this evening north of Highway 80. It’s now hurricane Season, and right on cue the National Hurricane Center has declared tropical invest 91L in the Bay of Campeche. Overall conditions are favorable for slow development of this feature over the next few days, with the main inhibitor being close proximity to land. Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture associated with this feature will increase rain chances later this week.