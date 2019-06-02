Troup County hosts new tennis center dedication ceremony

TROUP COUNTY (WTVM) - Get your rackets ready! On Thursday, Troup County hosted a dedication ceremony for their newly upgraded Parks and Recreation tennis center.
The facility received extensive interior and exterior upgrades, including a full remodel of the pro shop building, asphalt court renovations, and lighting upgrades.
During the ceremony, the facility was formally dedicated in honor of Mr. C. Leon Pitts in recognition for his loyalty and contribution to the Callaway Organizations.
The project was funded with a joint effort from SPLOST funds, a renovation grant generously donated by the Callaway Foundation, and fundraising efforts from the Chattahoochee Valley Tennis Association.
