Auburn City Schools names new superintendent recommendation

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - During her seven years as the Auburn City Schools Superintendent, Karen DeLano has spearheaded a lot of change and growth for the school system.
“Its been a wonderful seven years in Auburn City Schools and in the town of Auburn. The school system is in great shape,” DeLano said.
Under her leadership, three new facilities opened within the Auburn City School System: Pick Elementary, Creekside Elementary, and Auburn High School. DeLano says that it wasn’t easy, but she’s glad that she got the opportunity to be involved in the developments that will last well past her time as superintendent.
“I’m really proud of those school environments that have resulted from a lot of planning and a lot of people being involved. They will stand for years and years in this community,” she said. “We know we’re lucky. We have the reputation of having the resources and having these environments that I just mentioned. Teachers like to work in Auburn, they like to know that that support is there. The resources that we give our teachers help them become better and better. And we hire those people that want to become better and continue to learn and grow.”
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education has named assistant superintendent Cristen Herring as its superintendent recommendation. According to Daniel Chesser, public relations director for Auburn City Schools, Herring was employed as a classroom teacher in 1993. She continued to serve the school system as the principal of Auburn Early Education Center and Ogletree Elementary School, as an elementary curriculum director and in her current role as assistant superintendent.
Dr. Herring holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education, her administrative certification in Education Administration and her Doctorate in Educational Foundations, Tech and Leadership, all from Auburn University. She also completed the Alabama Superintendent’s Academy in 2010.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.