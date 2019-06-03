Auburn police arrest suspect on several theft, breaking and entering auto charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Saturday, June 1 on several warrants.
Jacoreyious Tyreck Walker, 18 of Notasulga, is charged with the following:
- Four counts of breaking and entering auto
- First-degree theft of property
- Two counts of third-degree theft of property
- Fourth-degree theft of property
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
According to Auburn police, officers performed a traffic stop after several vehicles were broken into in the areas of Longleaf Drive and Wire Road. Evidence from past and present thefts were located in the vehicle that Walker was driving.
Police say officers located several firearms, one of which was stolen on May 30, during a search of Walker’s residence.
Walker was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $22,000 bond. Police say at the time of his arrest, he was out on bond from a sexual assault charge in Tallapoosa County.
The case remains under investigation as additional charges and a possible bond revocation are anticipated.
