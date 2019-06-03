Community gives recommendations of Columbus’ best spots for ‘The Long Night’ cast and crew

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we hear about movie making on the rise in Georgia, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson recently announced a major film’s plans to shoot in the Fountain City. The main actor is a big name - Bruce Willis.
News Leader 9 is told teams for the movie are in town wrapping up the pre-production process and are ready to start shooting.
“Producers Randall Emmett and George Furla... Emmett-Furla-Oasis... will begin pre-production for it’s full length theatrical film “The Long Night,”" Mayor Henderson said, "starring Bruce Willis.”
Now that pre-production is almost over, the crew will begin filming the movie on Thursday, June 6.
Community members are excited at the chance to run into Bruce Willis. They even have suggestions on what the famous actor should do in his free time.
“Well, I think he should come and visit downtown Columbus," Elyse Callahan said, "because it’s one of the prettier parts of Columbus. The RiverWalk is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been and I think it’s definitely worth seeing.”
Aiden Crews recommends the splash pad in Uptown Columbus.
Deztanee Woods said,"he could go rafting, that’d be pretty cool."
We also got recommendations on places the “Die Hard” actor should visit for meals.
“Bruce Willis definitely needs to go check out The Loft and Scruffy Murphy’s,” Matthew Albertson said. "Scruffy Murphy’s is more of an Irish Pub, and The Loft is more of a classier jazz style for a bar. It’s definitely where you want to go.”
And of course, every actor needs their caffeine fix.
“I think he should go to Midtown," Woods said, "because I love coffee and Midtown Coffee House is really great or Iron Bank downtown, yeah I think that’d be pretty cool.”
Filming is expected to run from June 6 through June 17.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.