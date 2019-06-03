Court hearing for suspect in shooting outside Columbus hotel rescheduled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus shooting suspect was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on June 3, but had his hearing rescheduled.
26-year-old Curtis Adams was arrested in connection to a shooting outside Candlewood Suites on Whittlesey Blvd.
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Adams’ hearing was rescheduled to Wednesday, June 19 to allow him time to hire an attorney.
