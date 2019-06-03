CPD seeking the public’s help in 2018 homicide on MLK Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in a 2018 homicide investigation.
On June 2, 2018, Rufus Mabry was shot and killed outside of a pool hall/convenience store located at 1196 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m.
According to the police department, several witnesses were in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Zachary Cole at 706-225-4295 or email Cole at zcole@columbusga.org.
