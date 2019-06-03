Harris County School District appoints new assistant superintendent of support services

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has appointed a new assistant superintendent of support services.
Shelia Baker, who most recently was a principal in Alabama, has been appointed the position.
The school district created the assistant superintendent of support services position to better address the mental and physical needs of students. The position is responsible for providing leadership and direction for the planning, implementation, and assessment of programs to include federal, counseling, social work, nutrition, and psychological services. The program also acts as a liaison to student information services.
Baker has over 20 year in education including serving as a middle and high school English teacher and principal, and central office instructional specialist in Title I.
“I am deeply honored and grateful to Mr. Couch and the Harris County School District Board members for affording me this wonderful opportunity,” Baker shared. “I am looking forward to becoming a Harris County Tiger and joining a team of outstanding educators who have an established, proven reputation of effectively educating students and striving for excellence.”
Baker obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Alabama A&M University, a Master of Education in English Education from the University of West Alabama, and an Educational Leadership certification and Educational Specialist degree from Troy State University.
Baker will begin the new position of assistant superintendent of support services on July 1.
