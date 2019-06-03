200 inmates in Muscogee Co. Jail without air conditioning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Approximately 200 inmates currently in the Muscogee County Jail have no air conditioning, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says that, at this time, two floors of the jail are without air conditioning. The common areas, however, are well ventilated.
There are approximately 35 inmates being held in each cell on the affected floors, according to Sheriff Tompkins.
Sheriff Tompkins also confirms that they are currently working on repairs, but the backup generators are only working at fifty percent.
There are no confirmed cases of heat stroke or other health problems with the inmates at this time.
