Movie starring Bruce Willis set to begin filming in Columbus in June

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Actor Bruce Willis is expected to begin filming in the Chattahoochee Valley this week.
Ten Columbus State University students working towards their film certificate will get an opportunity to work alongside industry professionals this summer while Willis is in town.
Columbus State’s chair of communication, Dr. Danna Gibson, said the selection process for choosing the interns is going to be a rigorous one.
"So, this internship is extremely important because our students are working shoulder-to-shoulder with professionals in the industry on these sets,” said Gibson. “What we hope and what we've seen happen in the past is when that happens, our students impress those producers and they call them up again for future assignments."
Gibson said it’s exciting to see how hungry film students are for opportunities like this one.
