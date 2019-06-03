Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns of possible circulation of counterfeit money

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of the possible circulation of counterfeit money.
The sheriff’s office says it was notified recently of counterfeit $100 bills passed at a local restaurant.
According to the sheriff’s office, over $40,000 in counterfeit bills were seized in Shelby County, Alabama and the serial number on those bills matches the serial number on the bills passed in Columbus. The serial number is LB45440078L and the bills also have Asian characters stamped on the back.
Anyone who comes in contact with the counterfeit $100 bills matching the given description is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Section at 706-653-4235.
