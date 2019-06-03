Rainy Cooldown Coming!

One more hot & dry day to deal with before a dramatic change in our weather happens later in the week. Highs look to soar back into the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, but this will not last. A tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico will get picked up by an incoming trough later this week, bringing much needed rain to the Valley, and helping to break the heat as well. Best chance of rain is this weekend, with numerous showers and storms expected. As a result, highs will fall back to more seasonable levels, which is in the mid-80s.