Running Hot Before Rain Returns Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and dry weather persists for Monday and Tuesday with highs easily climbing into the mid 90s once again by the heat of the afternoon; however, long-awaited rain chances finally return the forecast this week as we transition to a more unsettled weather pattern. Deep tropical moisture will funnel into the Southeast later this week thanks to a developing disturbance making its way through the Gulf of Mexico.
As of now, this disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the Bay of Campeche has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours. Regardless of whether this system gets a name or not, its trek northward toward the Gulf Coast states will help up our rain chances in the coming days. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms around for Wednesday and Thursday before more scattered coverage looks probable closer to the weekend and into early next week. An extra benefit of the much-needed? A much-needed cool down! Highs may only manage to top out in the mid to upper 80s when the wetter period takes over by Friday, especially those spots that don’t manage any decent breaks of sunshine through the abundant cloud cover.
