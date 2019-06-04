Columbus Fire Department hosting 5K for muscular dystrophy awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Department is hosting a 5K for the eighth year in a row to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy awareness in Columbus.
The 5K takes place on June 22 and will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The run will take place throughout Uptown Columbus beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Registration for the race is $20, but goes up to $25 on the day of the race. To be guaranteed a shirt at the event, you’ll need to register before June 14.
Click here for more information and to register for the race.
