Cooling Rain On The Way!

A change in our weather pattern is starting tomorrow as rain chances make their way back into our area. Isolated showers/storms are possible Wednesday, becoming scattered to numerous Thursday into the weekend. The Valley could see between 3-4 inches of rain through next week which will help break the hot and dry weather pattern we have been stuck in. As rain chances increase, highs will struggle to make it into the mid-80s, finally giving us cooler weather! Next week, we will transition back into summer-like weather.