GUEST SEGMENT: BBB says to plan for long-term care early

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most Americans turning 65 will need long-term care at some point in their lives, studies show.
Jason Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau stresses the importance of planning for that time in advance.
He says early planning makes it more difficult to being taken advantage of later on.
Service providers with the BBB say most people who plan ahead are three years too late.
Blankenship says that the most important thing to do while planning is to discuss your plans with others.
He also reiterates that you should be careful if someone suggests your transfer your power of attorney because you are essentially transferring your decision-making power.
For more information on future planning, visit the BBB, the River Valley Regional Commission or the Area Agency on Aging.
