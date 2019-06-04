GUEST SEGMENT: City of Columbus hosting public safety career expo

By Olivia Gunn | June 4, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 12:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is hosting a career expo for public safety.

The expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 in the Community Room at the City Service Center.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Police Sgt. Stefon Shelling, and Chief Ricky Shore with Columbus Fire & EMS tells what public safety departments will be part of the expo and explains why there is a shortage of applicants. They also detail basic qualifications for the jobs.

