GUEST SEGMENT: City of Columbus hosting public safety career expo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is hosting a career expo for public safety.
The expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 in the Community Room at the City Service Center.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Police Sgt. Stefon Shelling, and Chief Ricky Shore with Columbus Fire & EMS tells what public safety departments will be part of the expo and explains why there is a shortage of applicants. They also detail basic qualifications for the jobs.
