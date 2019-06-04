Hallmark sponsoring three Fuller Center houses to be built in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The Hallmark Channel hopes to make an impact off screen in East Alabama by pledging to donate $150,000 to the Fuller Center to help with rebuilding homes of tornado survivors in Beauregard.
It started when they contacted the Chattahoochee Fuller Center for Housing during their home build in Beauregard back in April.
“They talked about maybe possibly wanting to come and join in with us, but we didn’t have it definitely at that point,” Kim Roberts, the Director of the Chattahoochee Fuller Center for Housing, said.
She said she was crossing her fingers that the Hallmark Channel would pull through. The announcement of the $150,000 donation came May 30th.
“They said, ‘Kim, we’re coming, get ready,’" Roberts said. "And of course, I hollered.”
This will cover the cost of new houses for three families who lost their homes in March third’s deadly tornadoes. These are part of a total of 15 that will be built by the Fuller Center by the end of September.
Thomas Ledbetter was born and raised in Beauregard. He said having help from a big company like Hallmark means a lot to the community.
“Small town people out here are more grateful for anything they can get," Ledbetter said. "Everyone I’ve run into is very grateful that there are people helping.”
Roberts says the donation illustrates how people all over the country are still thinking of these tornado survivors.
“Hallmark is big, and they’re so sweet," she said. "It just shows again how much people do care. How much they want their lives back together and what they can bring to the table to help make it happen.”
Click here for more information on how you can volunteer with the Fuller Center.
