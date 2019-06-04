Montgomery man charged in Auburn traffic fatality on Wire Road

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was arrested after an accident on Wire Road in Auburn left a motorcyclist dead.
George H. Shearer III, 28 of Montgomery, is charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries in the death of 57-year-old Joe Eugene Cleere of Auburn.
On Tuesday, June 4 at around 1:25 a.m., police and EMS responded to an accident with injuries call on Wire Road near the intersection of Cox Road, where the vehicle involved in the accident had reportedly left the scene.
When Auburn police officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Cleere unresponsive on the roadway. The motorcycle he was riding was also located.
Cleere was pronounced dead on the scene at 3 a.m.
After investigating and canvassing the area, Shearer was found occupying the suspected vehicle in the accident. Police say it was determined he was impaired and under the influence of alcohol.
Shearer is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $153,750 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, The State of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
