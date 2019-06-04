One More Hot Day Before Rain Returns

Even if we don’t get a full-fledged named tropical system out of this currently weak disturbance, we can still expect heightened rain chances as it moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Look for 30-40% coverage of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday before more widespread rain coverage (50-60%) takes over into the weekend. Fortunately, the wet pattern will knock our afternoon highs down into the 80s with more clouds around. The weather looks unsettled into Monday before some drier air settles back into the Valley by the middle of next week, bringing another round of above average heat in the afternoons.