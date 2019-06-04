Seat manufacturing company establishing facility, 100 jobs in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An international automotive supplier is making its way to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe along with the Phenix City’s City Council voted to approve an incentive package for Daechang Seat Co., Ltd. USA.
The company will open a manufacturing facility at 903 Fontaine Rd. that would create 100 jobs. The facility is expected to bring an initial capital investment of more than $9,000,000.
“We’re excited about this opportunity for Phenix City and the region and are grateful to our partners in Columbus and that they see this as one region as well,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “This shows that we are moving in the right direction of inclusion and is evidence that Phenix City is a place where people want to be.”
“We celebrate with our neighbors in Phenix City,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “An announcement like this is a win for all of the communities in our region.”
DSC was established in 1979 on South Korea and is one of the largest seat frame producers in the world.
“DSC is excited to establish its second U.S. facility in Phenix City,” said Daniel Cho, DSC Executive Director. “We are happy to be located in this beautiful area with an excellent business environment, good people and nice weather. We expect long-term growth in the region.”
They are planning to begin operation at the facility in spring 2020 and will begin accepting applications in August.
