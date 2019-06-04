Troy University, Army announce agreement of graduate credit transfer

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A partnership between Troy University and the U.S. Army will allow graduate course credit to easily be transferred for WHINSEC studies.
The official agreement marks the continuation of a more than 22 year relationship between the two educational institutions.
“We are very proud of our partnership with WHINSEC. It’s a quality program serving great students from many other countries. It’s that international flavor that has embellished that relationship … it’s that position of wanting to graduate globally competitive and globally aware students that we find really rewarding,” said Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “I can remember signing our first agreement in 2002, and to be able to renew that and build towards 2022 and beyond is rewarding.”
More than 100 WHINSEC students have successfully completed a Troy graduate degree through the program that allows for the transfer of 12 graduate-level credit hours from the completion of the Command & General Staff Officer course.
The credits are applied to the Master of Science in International Relations.
The course educates intermediate-level military and inter-agency officers to be prepared in complex environments.
Officers with the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy study alongside international students at WHINSEC and can earn Master of Military Arts and Science degree.
