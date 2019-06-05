Columbus mayor hosting second ‘Let’s Talk Columbus!’ public forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will soon host his second public forum since being sworn in as mayor in January.
Mayor Henderson’s ‘Let’s Talk Columbus!’ public forum series updates the public on the city’s current status and allows them to ask questions directly to the mayor.
The forums provide an opportunity for the residents of Columbus to come together to discuss the Fountain City.
The next ‘Let’s Talk Columbus!’ forum is being held on Thursday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Warm Springs Rd.
The meeting is filmed and broadcasting again later on the Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network if you miss the meeting, but want to know the information.
