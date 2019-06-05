Columbus teenagers arrested, charged in April armed robbery on Shepherd Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of Columbus teenagers are being charged as adults after being arrested for an armed robbery that took place at the end of April.
13-year-old La’Darius Marquis Lockett and 14-year-old Raheem Daquon Dyvon Truitt were arrested in connection the April 30 robbery
Officers reportedly responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Shepherd Dr. at approximately 7:39 p.m.
There is no word on what was taken during the robbery.
Lockett was taken into custody on May 20 and Truitt was arrested on June 3.
Both are being charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18.
