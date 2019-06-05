Construction continues on flood damaged roads in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County crews are continuing work to reopen the four remaining closed roads affected by the April 2019 severe flooding event, including Wright Road, Bill Taylor Road, Cook Road, and South Thompson Road.
During the flooding, portions of Wright Road, Bill Taylor Road, and Cook Road were completely washed out, and the South Thompson Road Bridge was also severely damaged.
Construction is currently ongoing on Wright Road over a tributary to Sulphur Creek. Road crews are almost complete with the installation of a new reinforced concrete pipe to replace the previous metal pipe. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the week.
In addition, the design has been completed for the repair of Bill Taylor Road over Wildcat Creek and Cook Road over Big Springs Creek. With the delivery of materials occurring by mid-summer, both roads are expected to reopen by late summer, weather permitting.
South Thompson Road is in need of a bridge replacement for the South Thompson Road Bridge over Polecat Creek. The design is expected to conclude by mid-summer with construction beginning soon after.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.