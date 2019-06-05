Yoga while you paddle board? Try it out this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the past few decades, yoga has become a very popular way to stay healthy and relax but now some creative individuals in Columbus are putting a unique summer spin on it: Paddle boards!
SUP yoga is now offering weekend yoga classes on a paddleboard through their partnership with the Chattahoochee paddle company.
Leaders say the classes are beginner-friendly, great exercise, and a fun way to be outside and enjoy the Chattahoochee river.
“When you’re done you just have this sense of accomplishment," Charlotte Gallagher, the founder of SUP Yoga, says. "Like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did this. And even you fall, everybody asks are you going to fall, and of course you are but who cares. It’s that lesson if you fall, you get back up and you keep trying. It is this discipline.”
This is the fifth year SUP Yoga has offered the special experience. The class costs $30 and includes all the equipment.
For more information visit the Chattahoochee Paddle Co. Facebook page.
