Auburn University mourns the death of library employee killed in crash on Wire Road

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University Libraries is mourning the death of one if its valued staff members.
Joe Cleere served as a library technical specialist at the Circulation Desk of the Ralph Draughon Library. Cleere died in a traffic accident on Wire Road in Auburn on June 4.
Cleere had been employed with the Auburn University Libraries since 2002 and was a 2017 recipient of the Auburn University Spirit of Excellence Award.
"The passing of Joe Cleere has diminished Auburn University Libraries,” said Shali Zhang, Dean of Libraries. “Joe earned the respect of everyone who worked with him. Countless student workers in Circulation learned from Joe’s tireless work ethic and quiet patience. He will be greatly missed.”
The Circulation Department expressed the following statement:
