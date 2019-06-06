UPDATE: Woman’s body found on Mellon St. in Columbus identified; police investigate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway Thursday morning in Columbus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed 54-year-old Lisa Coleman was found dead at a vacant duplex in the 400 block of Mellon Street.
Police say she was discovered by someone in the area and was nude when found.
According to Lt. Greg Touchberry, it is not yet clear how Coleman died or if foul play was involved, but police are investigating due to the fact that she was nude and in an unoccupied location.
Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but say Coleman was a warm and welcoming woman who will be missed in the community.
Her body is being sent to Decatur, Georgia for an autopsy.
This is a developing story.
