Five arrested, 19k recovered after Troup County burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a series of search warrants by Troup County investigators, five individuals find themselves behind bars, each accused of playing a role in a recent burglary in which, Police say, nearly $20,000 was stolen.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary occurred in the 2500 block of Mobley Bridge Road sometime around May 28 in which a safe had been broken into using a cutting torch. Several thousand dollars in cash and additional items were taken from the location.
Since that time, investigators have issued multiple search warrants and have charged five people in connection with the incident.
On Friday May 31, a search warrant was executed in the 800 block of Forrest Avenue and resulted in two arrests:
- 21-year-old James Bowles was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Receiving, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and Crossing Guard Lines with Intoxicants.
- 28-year-old Jamie Leighann Parks was arrested and charged with Theft by Receiving, Probation Violation, and Conspiracy to commit Burglary.
Recovered from that location was a stolen Smith & Wesson firearm, stolen jewelry, and $1,496.00 in stolen money.
On Tuesday June 4, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Pinehaven Drive and resulted in one arrest:
- 47-year-old Gregory Todd Cox was arrested and charged with Theft by Taking, Party to a Crime Burglary (2 counts), Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Recovered from that location were stolen vehicle titles, stolen rifles and ammunition, and $3,031 in stolen cash.
Also on June 4, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Cooley Road and resulted in one arrest:
- 45-year-old Morgan Christopher Storey was arrested and charged with Burglary (2 counts), Theft by Taking, and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Recovered from that location was stolen rifles and ammunition as well as $9,589 in stolen cash.
And finally on Tuesday June 4, a fourth search warrant was executed at The Budget Inn and resulted in one arrest.
- 28-year-old Dorothy Christine “Christy” Olko was arrested and charged with Burglary (2 Counts), theft by taking, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
An additional $5,400 that is related to this case is being recovered from a local bank.
Mugshots for Cox and Storey have not yet been released.
Authorities say this continues to be an ongoing investigation and more are arrests are possible. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.