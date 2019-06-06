Fort Benning hosts JROTC Leadership Challenge

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Many promising young locals gathered at Fort Benning on Wednesday as The Muscogee County School District JROTC Lighthouse Brigade hosted its annual Cadet Leadership Camp.
During the camp, Cadets engage in specialized Army training including confidence building scenarios, critical thinking activities, team building exercises and other tests to fine tune their leadership skills.
Leaders say that while the camp can be both physically and mentally challenging, this year’s group of impressive Cadets is proving they are up to the task.
Students from both Georgia and Alabama schools are participating this year. The camp started Sunday and will end Friday with a special graduation ceremony.
