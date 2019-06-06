Goodwill hosting job fair in Columbus for Callaway Resort & Gardens

(Source: Goodwill FB)
By Olivia Gunn | June 6, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 4:22 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a job fair in Columbus for Callaway Resort & Gardens on Thursday, June 13.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Career Center located at 2601 Cross County Drive. Several immediate positions will be available.

  • Callaway Resort & Gardens is hiring for the following positions:
  • Guest Services – Front desk agents and bell staff
  • General Technicians – Engineering and maintenance
  • Culinary – All Positions from prep to line cooks
  • Reservation Agents – Call center experience or hospitality reservations experience preferred

Job seekers should come interview ready with copies of their resume. Attendees also need to bring a valid ID or driver’s license and their social security card.

The fair is free to the public.

