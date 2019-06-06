One dead after flash flooding in south Louisiana; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead due to flooding caused by a severe storm that passed through Louisiana during the early morning on Thursday, June 6.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as William Jackson, 37.
The storm system formed in the Gulf and first dumped rain in Texas. It then swept across the coast, causing serious damage along the southern portion of Louisiana.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed one person drowned due to the flooding. She explained the victim’s car became submerged in water at the entrance ramp on I-110 at Chippewa.
The mayor has made and emergency declaration and released a statement in regards to Jackson’s death:
"As we continue to assess damage throughout East Baton Rouge Parish as a result of yesterday and today’s weather conditions, I have initiated the process to seek state and federal disaster support through an emergency declaration. This declaration will activate any and all necessary emergency plans and activities in response to this event. My administration will soon release instructions to impacted residents seeking to apply for state and federal assistance for damage caused by yesterday and today’s weather events. Click here to view the emergency declaration.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of William Jackson who lost his life in an accidental drowning associated with the weather we experienced today. I would also like to commend our committed first responders, public safety, and public works personnel who continue to respond to the needs of our community on this challenging day."
Injuries from this storm system have been reported as well.
Several people were hurt after a suspected tornado hit a salt dome at an Exxon facility.
Several inches of rain blanketed areas of Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes. Dozens of vehicles were submerged. Some were covered over the roof of the vehicle.
Downed trees and power lines caused road closures and outages. Some residents reported damage to their homes due to downed trees.
The St. George Fire Department responded to 31 calls between 8:20 and 10:30 a.m. in relation to the severe weather. For comparison, the department says they usually respond to about 26 to 28 calls in a 24-hour period. Most of the calls were for flooded cars or homes and limbs in the road.
The storm pushed out of the area around noon, but this is not the end. Another round of rain is in the forecast Friday.
